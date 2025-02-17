Bailey Street: Fire engines and ambulances in Sheffield city centre with residents told to shut windows

A city centre street is cordoned off tonight with multiple fire engines in the area.

A large cordon is in place on Trippet Lane and Bailey Street with at least five fire engines, two ambulances and multiple police cars at the scene.

At least five fire engines are at the scene on Bailey Street in Sheffield City Centre over an unspecified incident.At least five fire engines are at the scene on Bailey Street in Sheffield City Centre over an unspecified incident.
At least five fire engines are at the scene on Bailey Street in Sheffield City Centre over an unspecified incident. | Zak Cuerden

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said in a statement: “Several fire crews are currently at an incident on Bailey Street in Sheffield.

“Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for the next hour or so.

“Please can local residents keep their doors and windows closed during this time.”

Bailey Street is home to a large student block flat and several businesses.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

