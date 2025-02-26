A man has been arrested following a spate of arson attacks in Sheffield.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life, and he remains in custody.

Two incidents of arson were reported on Sunday (February 23) and a third on Tuesday (February 25).

A man has been arrested following arson attacks in Beighton and Sothall, Sheffield. | Dean Atkins, submitted

Officers believe they may be linked to eight other incidents which have taken place this year.

No injuries were reported in any of these incidents but property damage and damage to several vehicles did occur.

Neighbourhood Inspector Katie Hammond said: “Whilst the investigation is ongoing and an arrest has been made, a plan is in place to ensure there are additional patrols in the area.

"Some of our officers wear plain clothes so please don’t be concerned if you don’t see police vehicles and uniformed officers.

“We understand the concern these incidents have caused in and around Beighton and would like to thank those who live, work, and travel in the area for their patient support so far.

"If you want to share your concerns with us, please contact the Neighbourhood Policing Team - we are here to keep you and your community safe and are always happy to reassure you in any way we can.

“Though a suspect is in custody, officers from CID are continuing to appeal for anyone with information, or relevant doorbell or CCTV footage which may assist, to contact us.”

Police are appealing for footage. Share it here

All other information can be shared online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 56 of 25 February 2025.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org