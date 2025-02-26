Arson attacks in Beighton and Sothall: Fires involving homes, Porsche and Land Rover Defender may be 'linked'
Three family homes in Beighton and Sothall were torched over the course of three days this week - two between 4am and 6am on Sunday, and another in the early hours of Tuesday.
In all three cases, it is believed an unknown offender set fire to the home’s wheelie bins, causing tens of thousands of pounds in damage and endangering the lives of residents.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incidents “may be linked.”
It comes after The Star spoke to residents in Beighton and Sothall on Tuesday, who are gripped with fear that a serial arsonist is on the loose.
A spokesperson outlined the three incidents in a lengthy statement:
“Officers are investigating a series of reported incidents of arson in Sheffield which have taken place over the last three days.
Tynker Avenue, Sothall
“At 3.52am on Sunday (February 23), we responded to reports of a fire at a property at Tynker Avenue, Sheffield.
“It is reported that an outside bin fire spread to an adjacent property, causing damage to the front of the address.
Bramshill Close, Sothall
“Later that morning, at 5.47am we were called to reports of a second fire at Bramshill Close, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a caravan was set on fire, and that the fire spread to an adjacent property, causing damage.
Meadow Gate Avenue
“At 1.56am on February 25, we responded to reports of a fire at a property on Meadow Gate Avenue, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a wheelie bin fire spread to two vehicles, a grey Land Rover defender and a grey Porsche Taycan, causing damage to the vehicles.
“The fire also spread to a property, causing damage to the front of the property.
‘Linked’
“Officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of each of these incidents, and no injuries were reported.
“Officers have launched an investigation into the three incidents. It is believed the fires were started deliberately and that the three incidents may be linked.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, or who has relevant information that could help police in their investigation to come forward.
“If you have any information that could help officers with their enquiries, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 056 of February 25, 2025.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”