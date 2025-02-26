Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three deliberate fires in Beighton and Sothall where wheelie bins were pulled alongside houses and set ablaze are being investigated as one incident, police have confirmed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three family homes in Beighton and Sothall were torched over the course of three days this week - two between 4am and 6am on Sunday, and another in the early hours of Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is investigating three arson attacks on houses in the Beighton and Sothall areas of Sheffield this week as one incident as they are believed to be connected. Here, a South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue investigator looks at a ruined car in Meadow Gate Avenue. | Dean Atkins

In all three cases, it is believed an unknown offender set fire to the home’s wheelie bins, causing tens of thousands of pounds in damage and endangering the lives of residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incidents “may be linked.”

It comes after The Star spoke to residents in Beighton and Sothall on Tuesday, who are gripped with fear that a serial arsonist is on the loose.

Read More Beighton arson attacks: Three fires in three days with bins pushed next to Sheffield homes and torched

A spokesperson outlined the three incidents in a lengthy statement:

“Officers are investigating a series of reported incidents of arson in Sheffield which have taken place over the last three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tynker Avenue, Sothall

“At 3.52am on Sunday (February 23), we responded to reports of a fire at a property at Tynker Avenue, Sheffield.

“It is reported that an outside bin fire spread to an adjacent property, causing damage to the front of the address.

A wheelie bin was set on fire in Tynker Avenue at around 3.40am on February 23. | Submitted

Bramshill Close, Sothall

“Later that morning, at 5.47am we were called to reports of a second fire at Bramshill Close, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a caravan was set on fire, and that the fire spread to an adjacent property, causing damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This caravan alongside a Sheffield home in Bramshill Close, Sothall, was reduced to ashes by a deliberate fire at 5am on February 25, when a wheelie bin was placed alongside it and set ablaze. The fire caused a gas leak. | Dean Atkins

Meadow Gate Avenue

“At 1.56am on February 25, we responded to reports of a fire at a property on Meadow Gate Avenue, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a wheelie bin fire spread to two vehicles, a grey Land Rover defender and a grey Porsche Taycan, causing damage to the vehicles.

“The fire also spread to a property, causing damage to the front of the property.

A home in Meadow Gate Avenue, Beighton, was torched by a deliberate fire. A wheelie bin was allegedly pulled alongside the home at 1.40am on February 25 and set ablaze, destroying two cars and badly damaging the home. | Dean Atkins

‘Linked’

“Officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of each of these incidents, and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have launched an investigation into the three incidents. It is believed the fires were started deliberately and that the three incidents may be linked.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, or who has relevant information that could help police in their investigation to come forward.

“If you have any information that could help officers with their enquiries, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 056 of February 25, 2025.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”