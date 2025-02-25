Photos and video show flames at Sheffield home after arson attack in street
The latest fire was reported last night on Meadowgate Avenue in Sothall, just days after a suspected arson in nearby Beighton.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: “We were called to a fire on Meadowgate Avenue on February 25 at 1.46am and fire engines from Birley and Aston Park attended.
“A wheelie bin and two vehicles were involved in the fire, which partially spread to a nearby property. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”
Another incident, which was reported in the early hours of February 23, 2025, is suspected to have been started deliberately.
That was a blaze on Tynker Avenue, Beighton, where a plastic storage container was set alight, spreading to a wheelie bin.
The spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire on Tynker Avenue on February 23 at 3.44am. A plastic storage container was alight, spreading to a wheelie bin.
“Two fire engines from Birley, one from Aston Park and one from Parkway attended. The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate.”
The two fires remain under investigation.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted.
More to follow.