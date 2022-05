They were called around 6pm after concerns were raised for the woman, seen on a bridge on Effingham Street, Rotherham town centre.

Police said: “The woman fell in the water and travelled along the canal towards Parkgate.

“Police, fire and ambulance were all on scene and she made her way to safety at around 8pm.

