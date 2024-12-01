A major road into Sheffield city centre has been closed to make way for work on an eco-housing estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Effingham Road is closed between Attercliffe Road and Lovetot Road for at least 18 months as the Attercliffe Waterside scheme gets under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers were this week building a fence and gate at the junction with Attercliffe Road.

Effingham Road, leading to Bernard Road which goes over the Parkway, is closed for at least 18 months. | NW

Effingham Road leads to a roundabout with Bernard Road used by thousands of cars every day to cross the Parkway and to get to Park Square roundabout. Now, a one-mile detour takes drivers to Leveson Street where they can turn back on to Effingham Road.

The closure will add to traffic pressures on Savile Street, heading into the city. A public notice states the 18-month duration of the closure can be extended ‘with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds-based developer Citu is behind the £300m housing scheme.

The first phase will see 362 timber-framed flats and houses built between Effingham Road and the River Don, and a footbridge over it. It also includes a revamp of six disused buildings on Attercliffe Road, including the former Spartan steelworks.