Effingham Road: Major road into Sheffield closes to make way for eco-housing estate
Effingham Road is closed between Attercliffe Road and Lovetot Road for at least 18 months as the Attercliffe Waterside scheme gets under way.
Workers were this week building a fence and gate at the junction with Attercliffe Road.
Effingham Road leads to a roundabout with Bernard Road used by thousands of cars every day to cross the Parkway and to get to Park Square roundabout. Now, a one-mile detour takes drivers to Leveson Street where they can turn back on to Effingham Road.
The closure will add to traffic pressures on Savile Street, heading into the city. A public notice states the 18-month duration of the closure can be extended ‘with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport’.
Leeds-based developer Citu is behind the £300m housing scheme.
The first phase will see 362 timber-framed flats and houses built between Effingham Road and the River Don, and a footbridge over it. It also includes a revamp of six disused buildings on Attercliffe Road, including the former Spartan steelworks.
