Long-held dreams of a massive new housing estate that will transform a deprived Sheffield district could start to become reality this year.

Developer Citu won planning permission for the first phase of Attercliffe Waterside in July. A start date has yet to be finalised but a spokeswoman said they hoped it would be this year.

She said: “Currently, Citu is in the process of finalising the planning consent/Section 106. Although the timing of work starting on site is not entirely within Citu’s control, it is hoped that work will begin before the end of this year.”

Chris Thompson of Citu and image of Attercliffe Waterside with new footbridge over The Don and timber-framed homes.

A new neighbourhood in Attercliffe has been talked about for 20 years and was due to start in 2008, but fell victim to the financial crash.

Sheffield City Council formed a partnership with Citu in 2022.

The firm drew up plans for a 1,000-home eco-estate of timber framed homes and submitted a planning application for a first phase in April last year. It includes 362 homes between Effingham Road and the River Don, a footbridge, and a revamp of disused buildings on Attercliffe Road, including the former Spartan steelworks.

At the time it was hailed by Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt for helping to combat ”unprecedented demand on all types of housing across our city.”

Last year, Citu boss Chris Thompson said it was a 10-year £300m project that, as well as being ‘eco’, is set to ease Sheffield’s housing shortage and could transform Attercliffe’s seedy, rundown image.