Edale Mountain Rescue helped more than 110 people last year including 22 climbers, seven mountain bikers, two runners and someone stuck in deep mud.

The organisation, which also rescued 82 walkers, was called out 157 times in total - one of the top five busiest years in its 67-year history.

Edale Mountain Rescuers in Mam Tor near Castleton

More unusual jobs included saving a paraglider, three water and two heat incidents. The team also attended nine fatalities.

All volunteers, they put in more than 13,500 hours on call-outs, training, fundraising, courses and equipment maintenance.

EMT is based at Breedon Hope Cement Works in the Hope Valley and their patch includes many of the world famous gritstone climbing edges of the Peak District, parts of the Derwent Valley and many of the moors that surround Sheffield.

They also occasionally support partner agencies on incidents in Sheffield.