The popular street is seeing a push for later and later opening times

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new bar on Ecclesall Road is set to push closing times ever later as the popular street shifts away from shops.

The Vibe Lounge at 647, near Hunters Bar, could stay open until 12.30am on Friday and Saturday if a licensing application is approved. It would close at 11.30am on other days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is owned by Nooraddin Ghalavand and Bahman Shalalvand Boroujerdi who state they are Iranian on their certificate of incorporation, lodged with Companies House in July.

The Vibe Lounge could stay open until 12.30am

A growing number of bars and restaurants have been opening on trendy Ecclesall Road in recent years. Some have been opposed by residents, including a food hall in the former Sunday school at 605. The opening time was cut from a proposed 1.30am to 11.30pm after protests.

The Vibe Lounge building was previously Hopper coffee bar and kitchen and prior to that Pennywise Cleaners and Yummy Hut takeaway.