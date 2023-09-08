Ecclesall Road: New push for late night bar as trendy street shifts away from shops
The popular street is seeing a push for later and later opening times
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new bar on Ecclesall Road is set to push closing times ever later as the popular street shifts away from shops.
The Vibe Lounge at 647, near Hunters Bar, could stay open until 12.30am on Friday and Saturday if a licensing application is approved. It would close at 11.30am on other days.
The business is owned by Nooraddin Ghalavand and Bahman Shalalvand Boroujerdi who state they are Iranian on their certificate of incorporation, lodged with Companies House in July.
A growing number of bars and restaurants have been opening on trendy Ecclesall Road in recent years. Some have been opposed by residents, including a food hall in the former Sunday school at 605. The opening time was cut from a proposed 1.30am to 11.30pm after protests.
The Vibe Lounge building was previously Hopper coffee bar and kitchen and prior to that Pennywise Cleaners and Yummy Hut takeaway.
A poster in the window advertises for a barista and bartender. The council’s licensing website states representations must be made in writing by September 2023.