A busy Rotherham road is closed this evening, with police urging people to avoid the area, following a crash.

The collision took place on East Bawtry Road in the Whiston area of the town earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, January 30, 2024), and the road has subsequently been closed by police in both directions.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson urged members of the public to avoid the area.