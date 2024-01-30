East Bawtry Road, Whiston: Busy road closed in both directions & public urged to avoid the area after crash
The emergency services are on the scene.
A busy Rotherham road is closed this evening, with police urging people to avoid the area, following a crash.
The collision took place on East Bawtry Road in the Whiston area of the town earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, January 30, 2024), and the road has subsequently been closed by police in both directions.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson urged members of the public to avoid the area.
They said: "Please be aware that East Bawtry Road in the Whiston area of Rotherham is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision. "Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work."