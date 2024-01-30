Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former manager of Sheffield United Paul Heckingbottom was banned from driving today for six months despite appeals that it "would outright stop me getting a job."

The ex-Blades chief was caught going 57mph in a temporary 50mph speed zone on the M1 by a mobile speed camera on July 15, 2023. With nine points already on his licence, the breach meant the 46-year-old was lined up for automatic disqualification.

Paul Heckingbottom arrives at Sheffield Magistrates' Court with his wife Claire. The former Sheffield United manager was banned from driving for six months after a speeding offence in July 2023 added three more points to his licence, bringing him to 12. Picture by Dean Atkins

However, at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (January 30), Heckingbottom - who was let go from the Premier League club in December 2023 - made an 'exceptional hardship application' to ask he be spared from a driving ban.

He asked District Judge Nick Williams and the bench not to ban him as it would impact his ability to raise his children, attend charity work, and find a new job as a football manager.

When he took the stand, his solicitor, Ms Helen White of Wilford Smiths, said: "It's right to say you are not currently employed?"

"Yes," said the former chief. "I was a football manager for Sheffield United until December 2023."

"What have you been doing since then?" said Ms White.

"Home life," said Heckingbottom. "A stay-at-home dad. My wife is working.

"And I'm preparing for a new role in football."

When asked where this role might be, Heckingbottom said: "Anywhere across the UK realistically. Any league, English or Scottish.

"Between now and the next five months is when football manager jobs become available. You can gain or lose a job at the drop of a hat. It can be a phone call. You never know when an opportunity will arise."

Paul Heckingbottom said a driving ban would "outright stop me getting a job" as a football manager, following his sacking from Sheffield United in December 2023. Picture by GettyImages

He told the court being a manager to him means constantly driving across the country for fixtures, training, academy games, and to "study opponents."

"[Disqualification] will outright stop me getting a job, because of the competitive nature of the market," he said.

When asked why he couldn't get a driver, he said: "I have been in some very good football clubs, but only the top clubs have the resources for the manager to have their own driver."

Paul Heckingbottom's appeals fell shot for the bench, who ruled a driving ban would be "an inconvenience, not a hardship," and disqualified him for six months with £1,510 in fines. Picture by CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The court also heard how Blades chief executive Steve Betts came to Heckingbottom's defence, writing a letter to the judge about how a driving ban would impact a manager's work.

Lastly, Heckingbottom - who lives in Barnsley and is a father of four girls - said a ban would pile pressure on his wife Claire as the only driver for their family.

He said: "This would affect me the most. I've got four girls with my wife Claire, and we share the load in raising our kids. All the after-school clubs, school runs, GCSE studies... It's down to me and Claire that we are available to pick them up after school."

He also said a ban would keep him from work supporting Weston Park Cancer Charity and from studying for a professional doctorate at Leeds Becket University.

However, his appeal fell short for Judge Williams, who after 10 minutes of consideration meted out a fine totaling £1,510 and banned the former Blades manager for six months.

He said: "You have pleaded exceptional hardship... all disqualification causes hardship.

"We don't feel that disqualification would put you in financial difficulties or put you at risk of losing your house.

"We view this to be an inconvenience, rather than a hardship."

Heckingbottom thanked the bench and left.