A man has died and another has been arrested after a horror crash in Sheffield, police have revealed today.

South Yorkshire Police said a man in his 50s died following a crash involving the silver Toyota Yaris he was driving, a black Ford Mondeo and white Ford Transit van at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road, between Hackenthorpe and Frecheville.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 1.10pm yesterday and despite efforts to save the Yaris driver he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man who was driving the Mondeo was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent. He was bailed pending further enquiries after police questioning.

A man has died and another has been arrested following a horror crash on Dyke Vale Road, Sheffield, yesterday

South Yorkshire Police said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal collision in Sheffield yesterday.

“Emergency services were called to the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road at 1.10pm following reports of a three-vehicle collision. It is reported that a black Ford Mondeo, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the Yaris, a man in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

“A 19-year-old man who was driving the Mondeo has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who may hold dashcam footage or residents in the local area with CCTV/video doorbell footage.

“Please pass any information to us via webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 330 of 10 February 2023. If you have any footage that can help the investigation, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the email subject line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Access webchat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/”