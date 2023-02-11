As detectives continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding a horror crash in Sheffield which claimed a life, here is everything known so far.

When was the Dyke Vale Road crash?

Emergency services were deployed to Dyke Vale Road, between Hackenthorpe and Frecheville, at 1.10pm yesterday.

What happened at the crash scene?

A man in his 50s died in a crash on Dyke Vale Road, between Hackenthorpe and Frecheville, yesterday

South Yorkshire Police said three vehicles were involved in a collision at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road. Those involved were a silver Toyota Yaris, a black Ford Mondeo and a white Ford Transit van.

Was anyone hurt?

The Yaris driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been named but his family is aware and being offered specialist police support.

Were any arrests made?

A 19-year-old man – the driver of the Ford Mondeo – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

What have the police said?

Officers want witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who may hold dashcam footage or residents in the local area with CCTV/video doorbell footage.

Call 101 and quote incident number 330 of February 10, 2023, if you have information.