Drugs seized and arrests made during in police operation in Rotherham

Drugs were seized and a number of arrests were made during a police operation in Rotherham.

Officers involved in Operation Alligator

Officers involved in Operation Alligator – a crackdown on anti-social behaviour – targeted crime hotspots and areas with issues with anti-social behaviour.

Pocket Park and Eldon Road Park in Eastwood were patrolled and searched and officers also visited the town centre, Kimberworth, Masborough, Moorgate and Broom

Sergeant Simon Kirkham, who led the operation, said: “Operation Alligator is all about listening to our communities and we really value the support we receive from the public when we run high-profile operations like this.

“We have a great team and I want the local communities of Rotherham Central to be reassured that we are seeing some very positive results from our dedicated work in this area.

“There will be further Alligator deployments in future.”

As part of the operation, officers stopped and searched 15 people.

Five people were suspected of committing offences, with three cannabis cautions issued and a quantity of cannabis seized.

Two were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply and a large amount of white powder, believed to be cocaine, was seized.

Property searches were made and money seized, along with a number of items suspected of being stolen.

Two high-value vehicles were also seized on suspicion of being used in crime.

Chf Insp Ferguson added: “The team has done well and secured some positive results from a night of targeted action.

“Op Alligator is all about giving focus to the issues that affect our communities most and deploying the right people to deal with those issues.

“We work in close partnership with other agencies as part of this operation and the good work will continue in further operations of this nature.

“I’d also like to reiterate our thanks to the public for their support of this initiative.”