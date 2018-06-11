Police warning after 'zombie' drug spice is seized in South Yorkshire

Police today issued a warning after seizing the so-called 'zombie drug' spice on the streets of South Yorkshire.

Officers discovered the highly addictive drug when they stopped and searched a man in Rotherham town centre today.

The illicit goods were confiscated and he was advised about the laws regarding use of the synthetic cannabinoid, which was made illegal two years ago.

Spice, which is popular among homeless people, has been nicknamed the zombie drug because of its effect on users who can be left in a trance-like state, unable to move or speak, and oblivious to their surroundings.

Its use has grown in recent months, especially in town and city centres, with paramedics frequently called to assist users left incapacitated much to the alarm of passers-by.

Sheffield Council recently announced it was setting up a dedicated spice clinic, which is due to open next month, as part of wider efforts to assist those addicted to the substance and those who are trying to help them.

