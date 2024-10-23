Drivers asked to avoid area as police close road after Rotherham crash near roundabout
A busy Rotherham road is closed this afternoon, with drivers asked to avoid the area, following a crash near a roundabout.
The collision took place on Wortley Road, Rotherham earlier today (Wednesday, October 23, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Wortley Road is currently closed.
“Wortley Road, Rotherham, is closed between the junction of Bradgate Lane and Rhymers roundabout due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are at the scene.
“Please avoid the area and use other routes where possible. Thank you.”
The force has been asked to provide more information.
