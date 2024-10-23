Traffic recovering after two-vehicle crash on M1 in Rotherham caused major delays
The crash, which reportedly involved two cars, took place on the M1 Southbound from J33 A630 (Catcliffe / Sheffield / Rotherham) to the J32 M18 (M18 interchange).
Disruption was first reported at just after 9am this morning (Wednesday, October 23, 2024).
A lane was also closed following the crash, which caused major delays to motorists travelling in the area.
The lane has reportedly reopened and traffic is beginning to get back to normal.
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.
