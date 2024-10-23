Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trams are currently suspended on a busy Sheffield route this morning, following a rush-hour crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disruption is currently in place between Hillsborough and Middlewood, a spokesperson for Supertram said a few moments ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disruption is currently in place between Hillsborough and Middlewood, a spokesperson for Supertram said a few moments ago | NW

Posting on Twitter, formerly known as X, the Supertram spokesperson said: “Due to a road traffic collision we currently have no service between Hillsborough and Middlewood.

Information from the AA suggests the crash is in place on the ‘A6102 Middlewood Road Southbound near the car showroom.

“Congestion to Middlewood Park,” according to the AA.

“Update to follow.”

The disruption is currently affecting Supertram’s Yellow route service.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

More to follow.