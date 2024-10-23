Trams currently suspended between busy Sheffield route Hillsborough & Middlewood following rush-hour crash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 08:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Trams are currently suspended on a busy Sheffield route this morning, following a rush-hour crash.

The disruption is currently in place between Hillsborough and Middlewood, a spokesperson for Supertram said a few moments ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The disruption is currently in place between Hillsborough and Middlewood, a spokesperson for Supertram said a few moments agoThe disruption is currently in place between Hillsborough and Middlewood, a spokesperson for Supertram said a few moments ago
The disruption is currently in place between Hillsborough and Middlewood, a spokesperson for Supertram said a few moments ago | NW

Posting on Twitter, formerly known as X, the Supertram spokesperson said: “Due to a road traffic collision we currently have no service between Hillsborough and Middlewood.

Information from the AA suggests the crash is in place on the ‘A6102 Middlewood Road Southbound near the car showroom.

“Congestion to Middlewood Park,” according to the AA.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“Update to follow.”

The disruption is currently affecting Supertram’s Yellow route service.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

More to follow.

Related topics:Disruption

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice