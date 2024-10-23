Trams currently suspended between busy Sheffield route Hillsborough & Middlewood following rush-hour crash
Trams are currently suspended on a busy Sheffield route this morning, following a rush-hour crash.
The disruption is currently in place between Hillsborough and Middlewood, a spokesperson for Supertram said a few moments ago.
Posting on Twitter, formerly known as X, the Supertram spokesperson said: “Due to a road traffic collision we currently have no service between Hillsborough and Middlewood.
Information from the AA suggests the crash is in place on the ‘A6102 Middlewood Road Southbound near the car showroom.
“Congestion to Middlewood Park,” according to the AA.
“Update to follow.”
More to follow.
