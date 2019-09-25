Driver arrested over Sheffield crash which left 11-year-old boy seriously injured

A driver was arrested after a crash in Sheffield which left an 11-year-old boy seriously injured.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 08:36 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 08:37 am

Emergency services were alerted to the collision in Jenkin Road, Wincobank, at 3.30pm yesterday and discovered that a grey Toyota Avensis had struck a child.

The youngster was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains today.

Jenkin Road, Wincobank

South Yorkshire Police said a 24-year-old Sheffield man was arrested shortly after the collision.

More to follow.