Driver arrested near Meadowhall after police chase 

A driver was arrested near Meadowhall after a police chase overnight.

Officers patrolling Rotherham overnight attempted to stop a car but the driver failed to pull over.

A police pursuit was mounted and the driver was eventually brought to a stop near Meadowhall.

The motorist was arrested for a string of driving offences including failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

While he was in police custody the suspect was also arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.