Concern for Doncaster woman missing for a week

A police search is underway for a Doncaster woman who has been missing for a week.

Danielle Couper, aged 34, was last seen at around 7pm Friday, October 26 when she went to visit a friend on Mansfield Road, Balby.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police said officers ‘are growing increasingly concerned for Danielle’s welfare’.

She is white, slim, has brown hair and was last seen wearing an off white coloured tracksuit white Converse trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 725 of Monday, October 30.