Rotherham man wanted by police over assault 

A Rotherham man is wanted by the police over an attack in the town.

Russell Nelson, aged 54, is believed to hold vital information about an attack in Wheathill Road, close to Rotherham United’s New York stadium on Wednesday, August 15.

Nelson, of no fixed abode, is white and around 6ft 3ins tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 846 of August 15.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.