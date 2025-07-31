A Sheffield hotel is set to close today as new owners take over the premises.

Earlier this year, management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park, on Chesterfield Road in Batemoor, announced that they had sold the property and it would no longer be run under the Hilton brand.

Facilities remained open for a time, as options around bookings that would need to be cancelled were discussed with customers.

At the time, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that a new brand would be taking over the property, with plans to redevelop the site to reopen in 2026.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park is set to close on July 31 as new owners take over the hotel. | Hilton

The Star has since contacted Hilton for information on who the new owners will be, however no details have been publicly revealed as of yet.

The hotel is officially set to close today (July 31) ahead of the redevelopment works.

The closure appears to have reignited old rumours that the hotel would be used to house asylum seekers.

Management had previously confirmed to The Star that this was not true, with no plans in place.

In the past week Sheffield City Council also quashed the rumour by confirming it had spoken to the Home Office about local concerns.

A spokesperson for the council said: “It is not true that a hotel in the Jordanthorpe area has been designated as asylum seeker accommodation. This is an online rumour.

“The information has been checked with the Home Office. They have confirmed it is not true.”

Sheffield South West NPT (Neighbourhood Policing Team) also shared this statement on Facebook.