A hotel has announced its closure as new owners take over and redevelop the property.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Management at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park Hotel, Batemoor, have announced that the property has been sold and will close in early August as new owners take over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after speculation about the hotel’s future, as travellers noticed that all rooms on the website were listed as ‘sold out’ from the end of July onwards.

Facilities will remain open and fully operational until the closure, with new owners set to redevelop and reopen the site by early 2027 under a different brand.

Staff are working through all reservations in chronological order to discuss options regarding every booking that will be cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park have announced that the property is set to close in August after the hotel was bought by new owners. | Google Maps

A Hilton spokesperson told The Star: “We can confirm that the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park Hotel has been sold.

“The hotel will remain open, fully operational, and welcoming guests until early August. After this date, it will close for redevelopment and reopen in 2026 under a different brand.

“Regarding any bookings after early August, the team is working through all reservations in a chronological order to personally discuss options for each booking with the organiser/guest. We are working to secure alternative accommodations and venues for all bookings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.