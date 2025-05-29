DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park: Bookings to be rearranged as hotel announces sale and temporary closure

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 06:00 BST

A hotel has announced its closure as new owners take over and redevelop the property.

Management at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park Hotel, Batemoor, have announced that the property has been sold and will close in early August as new owners take over.

It comes after speculation about the hotel’s future, as travellers noticed that all rooms on the website were listed as ‘sold out’ from the end of July onwards.

Facilities will remain open and fully operational until the closure, with new owners set to redevelop and reopen the site by early 2027 under a different brand.

Staff are working through all reservations in chronological order to discuss options regarding every booking that will be cancelled.

Management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park have announced that the property is set to close in August after the hotel was bought by new owners.
Management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park have announced that the property is set to close in August after the hotel was bought by new owners. | Google Maps

A Hilton spokesperson told The Star: “We can confirm that the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park Hotel has been sold.

“The hotel will remain open, fully operational, and welcoming guests until early August. After this date, it will close for redevelopment and reopen in 2026 under a different brand.

“Regarding any bookings after early August, the team is working through all reservations in a chronological order to personally discuss options for each booking with the organiser/guest. We are working to secure alternative accommodations and venues for all bookings.”

