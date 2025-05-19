DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park: Another hotel quells speculation about the housing of asylum seekers

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 08:39 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 10:01 BST
Following a series of rumours another Sheffield hotel has denied speculation that it will be housing asylum seekers.

Only last week The Star investigated rumours about the possibility of the Mosborough Hall Hotel taking on a closure contract.

Hotel management clarified that such speculation was ‘categorically incorrect’, and that there are no plans in place to close for the housing of house asylum seekers.

Management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park have confirmed there are no plans to take on a closure contract to house asylum seekers.placeholder image
Management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park have confirmed there are no plans to take on a closure contract to house asylum seekers.

Readers then raised concerns about another hotel in Sheffield, claiming that staff had been consulted about such a plan.

But management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park Hotel, on Chesterfield Road in Batemoor, have confirmed to The Star that no such contracts have been taken and there are no such plans in place.

