Following a series of rumours another Sheffield hotel has denied speculation that it will be housing asylum seekers.

Only last week The Star investigated rumours about the possibility of the Mosborough Hall Hotel taking on a closure contract.

Hotel management clarified that such speculation was ‘categorically incorrect’, and that there are no plans in place to close for the housing of house asylum seekers.

Management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park have confirmed there are no plans to take on a closure contract to house asylum seekers. | Google Maps

Readers then raised concerns about another hotel in Sheffield, claiming that staff had been consulted about such a plan.

But management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park Hotel, on Chesterfield Road in Batemoor, have confirmed to The Star that no such contracts have been taken and there are no such plans in place.

