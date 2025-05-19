DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park: Another hotel quells speculation about the housing of asylum seekers
Only last week The Star investigated rumours about the possibility of the Mosborough Hall Hotel taking on a closure contract.
Hotel management clarified that such speculation was ‘categorically incorrect’, and that there are no plans in place to close for the housing of house asylum seekers.
Readers then raised concerns about another hotel in Sheffield, claiming that staff had been consulted about such a plan.
But management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park Hotel, on Chesterfield Road in Batemoor, have confirmed to The Star that no such contracts have been taken and there are no such plans in place.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.