Doorstep callers stole keys to house in Sheffield

Two men who called at a house in Sheffield trying to sell a camera watch are believed to have stolen the keys to the property.

South Yorkshire Police said the men called at a house in Danewood Avenue, Castlebeck, at 2.30pm on Sunday and whilst inside the property asked for a drink of water.

It is believed that while the occupant was distracted the keys to their house were stolen.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "If you are not expecting anyone simply don't answer the door.

"We have a limited number of bogus caller door stickers on our enquiry desk at Moss Way police station. This can often act as a deterrent to doorstep traders.

"Only buy from reputable businesses, obtaining proof of purchase.

"Please ensure you thoroughly check the ID of any callers especially those claiming they require urgent access to your home for an emergency - gas, electric, water, police and fire service. "Take the ID from them to verify the photo actually matches the person stood in front of you as it's hard to tell from a quick flash of an ID card.

"Keep your door chain on whilst doing so and if in doubt call the company to verify who they are."