Boy, aged 12, arrested over suspected arson at SPAR convenience store in Penistone

A boy, aged 12, has been arrested by officers investigating a fire at a Barnsley convenience store which is believed to have been deliberately started.

Firefighters were called to the SPAR on High Street, Penistone, near Sheffield, yesterday at around 4.15pm.

A storage cage at the back of the shop had reportedly been set alight, causing extensive damage to the building's roof.

Police this morning arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of arson endangering life. He remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 660 of January 29.