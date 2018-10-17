Doncaster teenage girl still missing from home

A teenage girl from Doncaster is still missing today after she vanished over the weekend.

Jessica Gubb, aged 14, was reported missing from home on Sunday night after leaving Mexborough area at around 11.25pm.

It is believed that she may have travelled to Rotherham.

She is thought to be wearing a grey Hugo Boss jumper with ‘Boss’ written across the front, black leggings and black trainers.

Jessica has been reported missing a number of times over recent months.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,038 of October 14.