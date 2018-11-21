Doncaster Rovers striker due in court on assault charge

Have your say

A Doncaster Rovers striker is due in court today accused of assault and violent disorder at a carnival.

Mallik Wilks, who is a Leeds United player currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers, is alleged to have been involved in a violent incident at the West Indian Carnival in Chapeltown, Leeds, last August.

The 19-year-old entered not guilty pleas to charges of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last month.

He is due at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon.

