Doncaster man wanted over burglary and vehicle theft
A Doncaster man is wanted by the police over a burglary and the theft of a vehicle.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 07:57
Joshua Eyvbowho, aged 23, is believed to hold vital information about the offences, but no other details have yet been released.
Eyvbowho is slim, around 5ft 9ins - 5ft 10ins tall and is known to frequent the Cantley and Thorne areas of Doncaster.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/101386/19.