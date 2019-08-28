Doncaster man wanted over burglary and vehicle theft

A Doncaster man is wanted by the police over a burglary and the theft of a vehicle.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 07:57
Joshua Eyvbowho

Joshua Eyvbowho, aged 23, is believed to hold vital information about the offences, but no other details have yet been released.

CRIME: Callous couple jailed for burgling their disabled neighbour's Sheffield home

Eyvbowho is slim, around 5ft 9ins - 5ft 10ins tall and is known to frequent the Cantley and Thorne areas of Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

APPEAL: Witnesses wanted after sex attack on woman on train between Meadowhall and Doncaster

POLICE: Major recruitment drive under way for 500 extra police officers in South Yorkshire

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/101386/19.