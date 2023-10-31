Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown to Christmas starts on Friday, November 17, at Fox Valley in Sheffield with the return of its popular Christmas lights switch-on event.

From 5pm, the centre’s fountain area will transform into the main stage, hosting some top local performers presented by popular podcasters from the Laura & Becky Show.

The official countdown will be at 6pm, bringing the Stocksbridge community together to collectively switch on the centre's stunning Christmas lights.

Alongside the live entertainment, a bar in the market area will be providing mulled wine, and traditional fairground attractions will be there for children to enjoy.

Families enjoyed the Fox Valley Christmas lights switch-on event last year.

A festive market will be running from 4pm until 8pm with local traders selling baked goodies, sweets, handmade Christmas gifts and trinkets.

There will also be a street food area featuring tastes from around the globe including woodfired pizza, crepes, Greek gyros and a BBQ unit.

Back by popular demand, Spark LED Drummers will provide the grand finale with their spectacular street theatre performance closing the event.

Sponsored by the centre’s onsite training company, Live & Learn Consultancy, the day will promise entertainment for all ages.

Lisa Kitchen, co-owner of Live & Learn Consultancy, said: "We’re thrilled to be part of this event and to be part of providing something so wonderful for the local community to enjoy.

"The lights always look stunning at Fox Valley and we’re proud to be based here."

The centre's shops will be staying open late too, for anyone who fancies a bit of Christmas shopping on the night.

Claire Biltcliffe, Centre Manager for Fox Valley shopping centre, said: "We are so excited for this year’s Christmas lights switch-on event. We want to invite the community to come together and enjoy the free entertainment and festivities."

The event, which attracted record-breaking crowds in 2022, provides a packed programme for the whole family marking the start of the festive period.