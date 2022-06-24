Dinnington fire: Arsonists sought after house near Sheffield is set alight overnight

A house fire in South Yorkshire overnight is believed to have been started deliberately.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 24th June 2022, 3:55 pm

Firefighters were called to the property on Eastern Avenue in Dinnington, Rotherham, near Sheffield, shortly after 11pm on Thursday, June 23.

Four crews attended the blaze, with around 20 firefighters battling the flames.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said thankfully no one was inside the premises and there were no casualties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Around 20 firefighters tackled a house fire on Eastern Avenue in Dinnington, Rotherham, which is believed to have been started deliberately on Thursday, June 23 (file pic by Harry Whitehead)

She added that the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Read More

Read More
Violence on The Oval, Firth Park, Sheffield, sparks 'mob rule' warning as fearfu...

More: Sheffield manhunt after 12-year-old girl is sexually assaulted on walk home from school