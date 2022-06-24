Firefighters were called to the property on Eastern Avenue in Dinnington, Rotherham, near Sheffield, shortly after 11pm on Thursday, June 23.

Four crews attended the blaze, with around 20 firefighters battling the flames.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said thankfully no one was inside the premises and there were no casualties.

Around 20 firefighters tackled a house fire on Eastern Avenue in Dinnington, Rotherham, which is believed to have been started deliberately on Thursday, June 23 (file pic by Harry Whitehead)