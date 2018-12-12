Detectives look for links between Doncaster garage raid and other offences

Detectives investigating a raid at a Doncaster garage are looking for possible links with other offences.

Thieves struck at Tickhill Garage, Tickhill, in the early hours of Sunday - and attempted to steal £6,000 worth of cigarettes.

Rodney Broad runs a garage in Tickhill, near Doncaster

Garage owner Rodney Broad, 60, was alerted to the break-in by his security system and confronted one of the crooks.

He wrestled with the offender on the forecourt and managed to retrieve the stolen cigarettes before the thief jumped into a waiting getaway car and sped off.

Mr Broad, who has run his business for 35 years, lodged a complaint with South Yorkshire Police about the length of time it took for officers to start investigating the offence.

It was reported at 4am on Sunday but the first time he spoke to an officer about the case was 2.30pm the following day.

South Yorkshire Police said the force’s response to the incident is being ‘reviewed’.

In a statement, the force said: “An officer from Doncaster Central team has initiated an investigation into the burglary, which includes following up on numerous active lines of enquiry.

“It is not known at this stage whether this incident is linked to similar burglaries in surrounding forces.

“Alongside the criminal investigation, the response given by South Yorkshire Police is being reviewed and the victim of the burglary is being updated directly in relation to this.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 221 of December 9.

