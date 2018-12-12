Undercover police in bid to catch pickpockets in Sheffield city centre

Undercover police officers are patrolling Sheffield city centre in a bid to catch pickpockets targeting Christmas shoppers.
Officers in uniform have also been patrolling the streets to deter criminals from targeting shoppers.
South Yorkshire Police said the operation, which has been carried out by the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team since the start of December, is aimed at ‘preventing and tackling the seasonal increase in pickpocketing often seen in city centres’.
Those raising suspicions have been stopped by officers.
Purse bells have been handed out to shoppers to make it more difficult for pickpockets to steal their cash.