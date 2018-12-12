Beggar banned from Sheffield centre for five years is arrested again

A persistent beggar banned from Sheffield city centre for five years has been arrested again and recalled to prison.

Stephen Rowley was arrested yesterday afternoon for breaching the conditions of his licence, which he was ordered to adhere to when he was released from prison after his last spell behind bars.

Stephen Rowley

COURT: Defendant visited murder victim’s home to offer a drawing of her pets but stole her car after finding dead body, court told



Rowley is the subject of Criminal Behaviour Order for ‘aggressive begging.’

POLICE: Concern for missing Rotherham girl

When it was imposed in February he was banned from the city centre for five years.

READ MORE: Police van’s windows smashed in crash on major Sheffield roundabout

The order, served at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, explicitly prohibits him from approaching people and asking them for money.

It was issued after he was convicted of common assault for sitting at a woman who refused to give him money and racially abusing a member of staff on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, for which he was jailed for 12 weeks in January 2018.

When Rowley was served with the order, Sergeant Gayle Kirby, of South Yorkshire Police, said his ‘aggressive street begging’ had ‘caused distress and fear among the community’.

He was warned that if he breached the order he faced jail.

Under the terms of the order, Rowley must not approach people and ask for money, sit in a street or public thoroughfare within 10 metres of any cashpoint or entrance to any shop or licensed premises.

He must not enter the city centre unless he is attending court, pre-arranged appointments with agencies, or medical appointments.





Sheffield man who was banned from the city centre for aggressive begging will be returned to prison after being spotted by members of the public.

Officers today arrested Stephen Rowley, aged 38, on West Street, subsequently charging him with four breaches of a criminal behaviour order imposed in February.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield magistrates' court on Saturday, March 31.

In addition to this, the probation service have also recalled Rowley back to prison to continue a previous sentence, which will restart after his court appearance.

11 pools with epic views

High above a bustling metropolis or in the middle of the jungle, these awe-inspiring swimming pools have views that’ll take your breath away.

Promoted by booking.com

Rowley was banned from asking for money in the city centre for a period of five years after he appeared before Sheffield magistrates' court earlier this year.

The order explicitly prohibited him from approaching people and asking them for money as well as a host of other conditions.

Rowley was also convicted of common assault after he spat at a woman who refused to give him money and racially abusing a member of staff on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, for which he was jailed for 12 weeks in January 2018.