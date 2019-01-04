Detectives investigate four serious attacks in South Yorkshire over New Year period 

Have your say

Detectives are continuing to investigate four attacks in South Yorkshire in which men were seriously injured over the New Year period.

A 27-year-old man sustained a ‘significant puncture wound’ in an attack close to the Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar and the Wagon and Horses pub in Chapeltown, Sheffield, at around 8.25pm on New Year’s Eve.

A man was seriously injured in a New Year's Eve attack in Chapeltown, Sheffield

No arrests have yet been made over the attack.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a 35-year-old man suffered head injuries in an incident in The Friendship pub on

Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

A 24-year-old was quizzed before being released on bail.

Later that day a 37-year-old man was seriously injured outside his home on The Wellway, Sunnyside, Rotherham.

A man was arrested over the incident.

And on Wednesday, January 2 a 48-year-old man was found seriously injured outside a house in Heatherwood Close, Intake, Doncaster.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.