Man sentenced after spitting at Sheffield nurse

A man has appeared in court after spitting at a nurse in Sheffield.

Mahdi Ali, 33, of South View Road, Nether Edge, pleaded guilty to a number of offences at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Ali admitted assaulting the emergency worker by spitting at her on November 30, causing damage to the wing mirror and windscreen wiper of a bus on November 30 and causing £730 of damage by punching and kicking windows at Hanover Medical Centre.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, a 20-day rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £115 compensation.