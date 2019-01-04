Police probe into Barnsley baby death continues

Have your say

A police probe into the death of a baby in Barnsley is ongoing.

Detectives were called in following the death of a nine-week old baby boy who died in hospital on Monday, December 3 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a house in Great Houghton, Barnsley, three days earlier.

A police probe into the murder of a Barnsley baby is continuing today

The death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but following a post mortem examination it is now being treated as suspicious.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed.

More tests were ordered in a bid to establish the exact cause of death but the results have not yet been returned.

An inquest has not yet been opened.