Police probe into Barnsley baby death continues

A police probe into the death of a baby in Barnsley is ongoing.
Detectives were called in following the death of a nine-week old baby boy who died in hospital on Monday, December 3 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a house in Great Houghton, Barnsley, three days earlier.
The death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but following a post mortem examination it is now being treated as suspicious.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed.
More tests were ordered in a bid to establish the exact cause of death but the results have not yet been returned.
An inquest has not yet been opened.