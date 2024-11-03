Meet Nova, the six-year-old lurcher who has spent the last 750 days in Sheffield kennels, and desperately needs someone to take her in and provide her with a forever home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at RSPCA Sheffield are asking Santa to grant their Christmas wish of finding a loving family for Nova.

The RSPCA say Nova came into their care because ‘she wasn’t getting on with anew dog who was living in the home’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA staff are now concerned that Nova will be spending a third Christmas at the shelter. | RSPCA

Despite being in kennels for over two years,sadly, Nova has received little interest.

Staff are now concerned that Nova will be spending a third Christmas at the shelter.

Read More Sheffield retro: Remembering nine pubs which pulled their final pint in city several years ago

An RSPCA Sheffield spokesperson said: “Nova is a sweet girl who adores her teddy bears and toys.

“She will stand longingly at the kennel doorway holding a cuddly toy in her mouth. She’s also a little star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An RSPCA Sheffield spokesperson said: “Nova is a sweet girl who adores her teddy bears and toys." | RSPCA

“She will tilt her head and sing along to some pop songs when she hears them on the radio.

“Nova is affectionate once she gets to know you, and will lie across our staff members’ laps because she forgets her size.

Read More Reported robbery and theft offences on the rise in South Yorkshire, new figures show

“Nova walks nicely on a lead, but because she can be reactive with other dogs, she is muzzle trained to support her and her future family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nova would love to go on regular walks in the great outdoors with her new family." | RSPCA

“Nova would love to go on regular walks in the great outdoors with her new family.

“Nova can live with older teenagers and is looking to be the only pet in her new home.”

Anyone who feels they could give Nova the loving home she deserves, isencouraged to apply for her at: https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/sheffield-branch/findapet