Some of the lost Sheffield pubs in this list have been repurposed into other things, one remains empty, while others have been demolished.
Among the former establishments on this list is O’Hagan’s; Corner Pin and Old Bowling Green.
Take a look through, and see how many you recognise.
1. Lost Sheffield pubs
2. The Cannon
The Cannon pub on Castle Street, Sheffield city centre, in March 2002. It closed in 2010 and has since been converted into apartments | Picture Sheffield/Stanley Jones
3. Bathfield
The Bathfield pub on Powell Street, at the junction with Weston Street, Netherthorpe, in April 1995 Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield
4. Old Bowling Green
The Old Bowling Green pub on Upwell Lane, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, in April 1993. It is today a care home | Picture Sheffield