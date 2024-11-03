Sheffield retro: Remembering nine pubs which pulled their final pint in city several years ago

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024

While these Sheffield pubs may have closed a while ago, they are still remembered fondly by many of those who regularly visited.

Some of the lost Sheffield pubs in this list have been repurposed into other things, one remains empty, while others have been demolished.

Among the former establishments on this list is O’Hagan’s; Corner Pin and Old Bowling Green.

Take a look through, and see how many you recognise.

1. Lost Sheffield pubs

Some of the lost Sheffield pubs in this list have been repurposed into other things, one remains empty, while others have been demolished | Mix, see other pictures in series for details

The Cannon pub on Castle Street, Sheffield city centre, in March 2002. It closed in 2010 and has since been converted into apartments

2. The Cannon

The Cannon pub on Castle Street, Sheffield city centre, in March 2002. It closed in 2010 and has since been converted into apartments | Picture Sheffield/Stanley Jones

The Bathfield pub on Powell Street, at the junction with Weston Street, Netherthorpe, in April 1995 Picture Sheffield

3. Bathfield

The Bathfield pub on Powell Street, at the junction with Weston Street, Netherthorpe, in April 1995 Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

The Old Bowling Green pub on Upwell Lane, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, in April 1993. It is today a care home

4. Old Bowling Green

The Old Bowling Green pub on Upwell Lane, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, in April 1993. It is today a care home | Picture Sheffield

