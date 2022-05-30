Dearne Valley Parkway is currently closed between Platts Common roundabout and the junction of Wood Walk (Wombwell Wood Roundabout) following the collision, which took place earlier today.

The collision is believed to have taken place on Dearne Valley Parkway Eastbound, between B6096 Ryecroft Bank and B6096 Wood Walk, in Hemingfield, Barnsley.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “People are asked to please avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

There is currently congestion to Hawshaw Lane due to traffic being diverted by police.

Traffic is also moving slowly on surrounding roads including Hawshaw Lane, Market Street and Woodhead Road.

Witnesses to, and anyone with information on, the collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.