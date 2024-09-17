Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a reported upskirting incident on a busy Sheffield city centre street, following which the alleged perpetrator was attacked and suffered a head injury.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on The Moor in the early hours of Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Appealing for witnesses today (Tuesday, September 17, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that shortly after midnight in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 15 September, a man committed a sexual offence in The Moor in an upskirting incident.

“Upskirting is the act of taking photos or videos up someone's clothing without their consent.

“The man was then allegedly assaulted around 12.43am on The Moor and suffered a head injury.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and efforts are ongoing to locate the victim of the upskirting offence.

“We are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who witnessed either of these incidents to get in touch with us.”

You can pass information to South Yorkshire Po;ice online or by calling 101.

You can access the force’s website to report information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ .

Please quote incident number 33 of September 15, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you wish to stay anonymous and not give your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.