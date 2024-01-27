Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the face of a 'dangerous predator' who climbed through a bedroom window at night and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Sheffield.

Bohuslav Horvath is beginning a long stretch behind bars after using a ladder to climb through the upstairs window of a house in Darnall before creeping into the next bedroom, where the young girl was sleeping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bohuslav Horvath climbed through a bedroom window at night and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the victim woke up and found Horvath assaulting her, he fled back to the other room and jumped out of the open window.

Girl initially thought she'd had a nightmare

The girl and her family initially thought she'd had an awful nightmare, but CSI work at the house later discovered Horvath's fingerprints on the bedroom windowsill.

PC Fiona Busfield, investigating, said: "This case is truly the stuff of nightmares and I would like to commend the young victim and her family for their bravery and dignity during this investigation.

"After Horvath fled, the girl went downstairs at around midnight to tell her mother, who was still up, what had happened. After searching the house and finding no sign of the offender, they concluded it must have been a terrible dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, when the young victim continued to show signs of distress the next day, a report was made to the police. On arrival, we found a ladder lying on the grass in the back garden and later confirmed this had been used to climb into the first floor of the house.

'Dangerous predator' arrested after fingerprints found

"Our SOCO (scenes of crime officer) carried out a number of enquiries and discovered two fingerprints, which we quickly matched to Horvath. He was promptly arrested.

"In interview, he admitted using the ladder to climb into the house but denied touching the young girl. We knew this was untrue and despite it being 'one word against another', the evidence on board ensured this dangerous predator had no choice but to plead guilty."

Horvath, aged 23, of Basford Street, Sheffield, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault by touching and burglary in relation to the attack on May 15 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, January 26, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He has also been subjected to a sexual harm prevention order, a restraining order and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.

PC Busfield added: "I am pleased Horvath will be behind bars for many years to come and hope this helps to provide some closure to the young victim and her family.