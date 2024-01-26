Sheffield man claims to have bought hundreds of pounds of drugs to feed partner's addiction
"It’s not a let off, but it is an opportunity - please take it."
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield man found to be in possession of hundreds of pounds of drugs, along with 'dealer bags and scales,' has walked away from court with a suspended sentence.
The Sheffield home of defendants Eric Walker and Amanda Emmadi was raided by police, and in the property’s kitchen, officers recovered 44.69 grams of amphetamines, along with 'seven dealer bags,' scales and £1,800 in cash, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor, Matthew Burdon, told a January 24, 2024 hearing that officers also seized a Nokia mobile phone containing 'some text messages which appeared to relate to drug dealing'.
“Mr Walker was arrested…Ms Emmadi was dealt with on a voluntary basis because there were children present at the house.
"Both defendants said the amphetamines were for personal use," Mr Burdon continued.
Walker, aged 62, of Elstree Drive in Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, subsequently entered a guilty plea to the charge of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, namely amphetamines, but entered a basis of plea, which was accepted by prosecutors.
The court was told that in Walker’s basis of plea he accepted that amphetamines were found at the house, and claimed he had bought some 'in bulk' in order to feed the addiction of Emmadi, his partner, who suffers from a number of physical, and mental health issues.
Walker also admitted, through his basis of plea, to supplying friends with amphetamines 'on occasion'. In addition, he claimed the £1,800 cash recovered from the property was not related to the supply of drugs.
Mr Burdon said Walker has a criminal record spanning 17 offences from 13 court appearances, including 1993 conviction for supplying drugs, and a conviction just two weeks before the police raid of his home on November 2, 2021 for the same charge of possession with intent to supply amphetamines, meaning he was on bail at the time of this offence.
Judge Peter Hampton asked Walker’s barrister, Richard Adams: "Is it not the case that he thinks he knows better, and doesn’t really care about whether the drugs are illegal, he just does what he wants to do?"
Emmadi, aged 42, was also charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely amphetamines, and she pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing.
Mitigating on Walker’s behalf, Mr Adams said Walker has caring responsibilities, both for Emmadi and for his four children, who are aged between six and 14-years-old, some of whom have additional needs owing to diagnosed conditions of cerebral palsy, ADHD (attention hyperactivity deficit disorder) and autism.
Mr Adams described Emmadi, also of Elstree Drive in Gleadless Townend, Sheffield, as having a 'social phobia' akin to agoraphobia, and consequently Walker 'effectively runs the household' and is relied upon by Emmadi and his four children.
He said Walker recognised that his decision to obtain amphetamines in bulk to feed Emmadi’s addiction was the 'path of least resistance,' and has since taken steps to 'address' the problem.
Tim Gaubert, defending Emmadi, said that since committing the offence, his client has began engaging with her GP and is now awaiting counselling 'which is very badly needed given the traumatic events that have happened in her life'.
He told the court that her amphetamine addiction has now been 'overtaken' by alcohol, and suggested her dependency on both was a 'coping mechanism'.
"She has no previous convictions, and this is now of some age," Mr Gaubert continued.
Judge Hampton sentenced Walker to nine months' custody, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Emmadi was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning that if she does not commit any additional offences over the next year there will be no punishment.
Judge Hampton told the pair: "You both have matters hanging over you. I’ve tried to impose a constructive sentence. It would be a shame to see you both back here again, given your ages, health issues and caring responsibilities to children. It’s not a let off, but it is an opportunity - please take it."