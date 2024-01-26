Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire has seen a big rise in gun crime, annual figures show, with a regional increase described as 'disturbing.

The latest statistics for recorded crime have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), showing a slight increase in offences in South Yorkshire in the 12 months October 2022 to September 2023, compared with October 2021 to September 2022.

But the increase for firearms offences has gone up by 17 per cent, from 301 offences to 352 offences. The rise across Yorkshire and the Humber as a whole was 34 per cent, and three per cent in England and Wales.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Dr Alan Billings said: "Firearms offences have increased by 17 per cent. This reflects a disturbing increase across Yorkshire and Humberside as a whole – where the increase is 34 per cent. This increase highlights the importance of the work South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team is doing."

The Police and Prime Commissioner said South Yorkshire Police's Armed Crime Team do an important job. Picture: National World

Overall, crime rose in South Yorkshire rose by one per cent. Drugs offences saw the biggest rise at 20 per cent. Dr Billings added: "An apparent increase in crime figures, however slight, naturally gives cause for concern.

"However, we must be mindful that the latest ONS figures show levels of recorded crime, which can indicate increases in pro-active policing as well as more reporting from members of the public."

Dr Alan Billings. Picture: National World

"Overall, crime (excluding fraud) rose by one per cent during the period October 2022 to September 2023, compared with October 2021 to September 2022. We could see this as a return to pre-pandemic levels, though in some cases those levels have not been reached."

"On the face of it, an increase in drugs offences of 20 per cent may be a cause for concern, however this increase will be in part due to the police being more pro-active in seeking out these types of crimes and dealing with them.

"In that regard, these figures give me some assurance that drug related crimes are being given priority by South Yorkshire Police, in line with what residents tell me is a priority for the force to deal with."

Crimes that have increased:

Drug Offences (20 per cent)

Firearms Offences (17 per cent)

Possession of Weapons (15 per cent)

Robbery (11 per cent)

Theft (eight per cent)

Crimes Against Society (three per cent)

Residential Burglary (three per cent)

Overall Crime (one per cent)

Stalking and Harassment (one per cent)

Crimes which have decreased:

Criminal Damage and Arson (eight per cent)

Public Order Offences (four per cent)

Violence Against the Person (two per cent)

Crimes which have seen no change:

Knife and Sharp Instrument Offence