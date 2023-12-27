"Our aim was to put some festive cheer and help alleviate the pressures put on local residents"

Darnall Foodbank has gifted over 130 Christmas hampers throughout the festive period to its 'unsung heroes' of the community.

Hampers were filled with mince pies, chocolate selection boxes, festive biscuits, crackers, chocolate logs, hot chocolate, milk, tea bags, rice pudding, honey, jam, sweet treats and a Christmas card - and were aimed at those who have endured financial hardship, those that have had a particularly difficult year and unsung heroes.

Darnall foodbank gifted 130 Christmas hampers to unsung heroes in the Tinsley and Darnall area in time for the festive season of 2023.

The project was led by Zahira Naz and Adeel Zaman alongside a local team of committed volunteers who helped to create and distribute the hampers. This initiative was funded by the East LAC.

The foodbank has also distributed vegetable boxes so that locals could cook their Christmas dinners without worrying about purchasing any items.

A volunteer from Darnall Foodbank gives one of their Christmas hampers to NHS staff.

Darnall Foodbank founder Zahira Naz said: "2023 has been challenging for local families and children due to unprecedented circumstances of the Cost of Living Crisis. We understand that the festive season is difficult for many households with rising energy bills and food prices at their highest they have been for many years. Our aim was to put some festive cheer and help alleviate the pressures put on local residents."

The distribution of hampers was in collaboration with local community groups and faith groups. The foodbank worked in partnership with Tinsley Forum, Church of Christ Darnall, St Albans Church, Tinsley Library, Syds health and fitness gym and Darnall Family Hub, to name a few.

Darnall Foodbank found Zahira Naz and foodbank manager Adeel Zaman.

Foodbank Manager, Adeel Zaman said: "We’ve heard some heartbreaking stories from our clients, this initiative was to give something back. Many people will be struggling to put a Christmas meal on the table for their families. As a local foodbank our mission was to bring communities together. We have been overwhelmed by the support of locals. Thank you to all our team for their hard work."

The foodbank says it has seen a 'significant increase of clients' due to financial struggles, with Zahira saying parents are "having to make difficult decisions between heating or eating".

This year the foodbank worked in partnership with Terezia Rostas, Director of Care For Young People’s Future.

Terezia, who leads the Welcoming Cultures project in the city, said: "I’m proud to work with Zahira and Adeel on this initiative. Together we’ve reached out to diverse communities including the ROMA families in Darnall and Tinsley. We came together to bring joy to local people during the festive period.”

