3 . Dan Walker - Hallam FM

The Channel 5 presenter wrote for the university paper and helped set up Forge Radio while studying at the University of Sheffield. He was still working on his master's degree in broadcast journalism when he won a football competition run by Hallam FM and secured his first job there. Within six months he was sports editor at Key 103 in Manchester and it wasn't long before he earned the spot on BBC Breakfast where he really made his name. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images