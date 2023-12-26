But they had to start somewhere before going on to achieve national and international celebrity status, and in many cases that somewhere was right here in their home city.
From first gigs and theatrical performances, to the local park or athletics stadium where their sporting prowess was spotted, this is the story of how some of Sheffield's most famous sons and daughters earned their big breaks.
1. Pulp - The Leadmill
As one of Sheffield's most legendary music venues, The Leadmill has been a launching pad for many artists. But it is perhaps most famous for hosting Pulp's third ever gig, on August 16, 1980, which Jarvis Cocker has described as the band's 'official birth-date'. There's even a plaque marking the occasion Photo: National World
2. Sean Bean - Rotherham Civic Theatre
Sean Bean grew up in Handsworth, Sheffield, and initially attended Rotherham College of Arts and Technology to study welding, intending to follow his father, who had his own business, into the steel trade. It was at college that he decided to pursue a career in acting, enrolling in a drama course there. One of his earliest plays, before he won a scholarship to RADA, was at Rotherham Civic Theatre. Photo: Simon Hulme/National World
3. Dan Walker - Hallam FM
The Channel 5 presenter wrote for the university paper and helped set up Forge Radio while studying at the University of Sheffield. He was still working on his master's degree in broadcast journalism when he won a football competition run by Hallam FM and secured his first job there. Within six months he was sports editor at Key 103 in Manchester and it wasn't long before he earned the spot on BBC Breakfast where he really made his name. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images
4. Def Leppard - Westfield School
Def Leppard's first ever public performace was at Westfield School, in Mosborough Sheffield, on July 18, 1978. They were reportedly paid £5 by a teacher and their set lasted for around 50 minutes. The school buildings where they played closed in 2006 and were demolished, with Westfield School moving to new premises around two miles away, where it remains today. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Taylor Richardson Associates