Darci: Concern growing for missing Barnsley woman who 'walks with a distinctive gait'
A search is underway to find a missing Barnsley woman who was last seen last night.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 22-year-old Darci, who has been reported missing from the Lundwood area of Barnsley.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Darci, 22, was last seen at around 8.50pm yesterday evening (May 27) at the Today Shop in Pontefract Road.
“She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build. She has short, dark brown hair and walks with a distinctive gait.
“Darci was last seen wearing dark jeans and a green coat with a hood, as pictured in the CCTV image.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Darci's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant Ring doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage which might have picked up Darci's movements in the local area.
“Do you know where she might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 969 of May 27, 2024 when you get in touch.
Please submit relevant footage to: [email protected]
