Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are ‘becoming increasingly concerned for Darci's welfare’ and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

A search is underway to find a missing Barnsley woman who was last seen last night.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 22-year-old Darci, who has been reported missing from the Lundwood area of Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 22-year-old Darci, who has been reported missing from the Lundwood area of Barnsley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Darci, 22, was last seen at around 8.50pm yesterday evening (May 27) at the Today Shop in Pontefract Road.

“She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build. She has short, dark brown hair and walks with a distinctive gait.

Read More Sports centre and houses plan for old Sheffield school playing fields near Rainbow Forge School, Hackenthorpe

“Darci was last seen wearing dark jeans and a green coat with a hood, as pictured in the CCTV image.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Darci's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Three South Yorkshire sex offenders jailed after undercover police catch them trying to contact children

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant Ring doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage which might have picked up Darci's movements in the local area.

“Do you know where she might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 969 of May 27, 2024 when you get in touch.