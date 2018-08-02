Four South Yorkshire men appear in court charged with child sex offences

Four men from South Yorkshire have appeared in court charged with a total of 21 sexual offences including multiple counts of rape and indecent under the age of 16 - with a warrant arrested for a fifth.

The men have been charged as part of the National Crime Agency's investigation into child sexual abuse and exploitation in Rotherham.

Yasser Iqbal Hussain, 34, Shaid Hussain, 42, Azad Akram Raja, 34, all from Sheffield and Faisel Hussain, 32, from Rotherham are charged with abusing two girls, who were under the age of 16 at the time, between 2001 and 2004.

A man aged 35 from Masbrough in Rotherham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with the same offences.

All of the men except Shahid Hussain appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday).

Yasser Iqbal Hussain, of Norborough Road, Tinsley, who wore a black hooded top in the dock, faces one charge of rape and two of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

Azad Akram Raja, of Abberley Street, Dudley, wore a blue shirt and faces 12 counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16.

Faisel Hussain, of Lovetot Road, Kimberworth Park, wore a navy and grey hooded top, is charged with three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

The 35-year-old, who cannot be named, faces one count of rape of a girl under the age of 16 and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

The men were told that owing to the seriousness of the charges against them, the case would be referred to Sheffield Crown Court.

They were released on conditional bail until they appear there on Tuesday, September 4.

Shaid Hussain, of Sharrars Road, Tinsley, is charged with indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 and a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court.