Jail for Doncaster drug dealer who hid heroin and crack cocaine in Kinder Egg containers

A Doncaster drug dealer who hid wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in Kinder Egg containers has been locked up for two-and-a-half years.

Cameron Lockin, aged 18, will serve his sentence in a young offenders institute after being found with drugs twice.

He was first arrested in April after police officers raided his home in Flowitt Street, Mexborough, and found 'a substantial amount' of crack cocaine and heroin, along with an array of drug paraphernalia and cannabis.

They caught Lockin attempting to flush two Kinder Egg containers filled with 61 drug deals down his toilet.

Lockin was released under investigation but was arrested again the following month after officers stopped him on Main Street, Mexborough, and found him carrying 26 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Mark Parry, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "When we entered the house in Flowitt Street, we heard what sounded like a toilet flushing and discovered that Lockin had tried to flush two chocolate containers, found to have 61 foil wraps with crack cocaine and heroin inside them.

"The following month, Lockin was stopped by officers and searched. He had two small chocolate containers with him, again containing Class A drugs. We were then able to bring charges against him for the possession of these drugs."

Lockin was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A Proceeds of Crime Act order was also made for a total of £1,575.75.

DC Parry added: "Through proactive policing and intelligence gathered I’m pleased we’ve been able to remove such vast quantities of drugs from the streets of Doncaster.

"Lockin made numerous attempts to hide his criminality and I hope that this result sends out a message to anyone involved in this type of criminality. Tackling the supply and distribution of drugs is a priority for us in Doncaster and those who are part of that will be identified, arrested and brought before the courts."